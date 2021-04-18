Hibs cruised into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Stranraer at Stair Park this afternoon.

Jack Ross made two changes to the starting XI that lost narrowly to Rangers last Sunday with Matt Macey replacing Ofir Marciano in goals and Kyle Magennis taking over from Alex Gogic in midfield.

Stranraer FC

Hibs started on the front foot and almost took an early lead when Kevin Nisbet just failed to connect with Josh Doig’s low cross.

In the 11th minute Magennis picked up the ball in midfield and was fouled as he passed to Martin Boyle on the right wing but referee David Munro played advantage. Boyle’s cross was just too high or Nisbet and his header flew over the bar.

Moments later Nisbet set up Boyle but Greg Fleming did well to save his shot from 25-yards.

Hibs continued to dominate possession but some of the players had difficulty adapting to the ‘bobbly’ pitch.

Midway through the first-half Hibs should have taken the lead when Boyle beat a defender and fired a low cross into the danger area but Nisbet’s close range effort was sliced wide of the goal.

Boyle then set up Doig on the left but the youngster’s strike was well saved by Fleming and the danger was cleared.

Hibs enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure and possibly could have had a penalty when Ryan Porteous was wrestled to the ground at a corner but the referee waved play on.

Jackson Irvine then split the defence with a superb through ball but Boyle’s shot was blocked.

In the 36th minute a cross from Doig was cushioned by Boyle into the path of Paul McGinn but Fleming produced a tremendous save to deny the Hibs’ full back. From the resultant corner, the Stranraer defenders were unable to clear the danger and the ball fell to Christian Doidge who turned and fired it into the net from eight-yards.

Porteous almost made it 2-0 when he got onto the end of a Joe Newell free-kick but Fleming did well to save his powerful header.

Just before the break, Nisbet turned a defender and fired over the bar from 22-yards.

Doidge should have doubled Hibs advantage shortly after the restart but his header from Boyle’s cross flew over the bar.

McGinn then cut the ball back into the path of Magennis but his shot was cleared off the line by the keeper’s legs.

Former Hearts’ player Jamie Hamill replaced the injured Sean Burns then Stranraer enjoyed a spell of pressure. McGinn was shown a yellow card for tripping Andy Stirling and Hamill’s free-kick was deflected just wide of the post. Daryl Duffy then thought he had equalised but his goal-bound shot struck his team mate Thomas Orr who was unable to get out of the way.

Hamill then did well to clear a Newell cross with Porteous waiting to pounce.

Kieran Millar was then booked for a late challenge on Irvine and Nisbet’s free-kick from 25-yards deflected off the wall, wrong footing Fleming and flew into the corner of the net.

James Hilton was booked for a cynical kick on Nisbet then Drey Wright replaced Magennis.

Hibs wrapped things up in the 70th minute when Nisbet’s header from Doidge’s cross rebounded off the post and Boyle fired a half-volley into the net from an acute angle.

Lewis Stevenson replaced Doig then Melker Hallberg took over form Joe Newell.

Nisbet went close with a header as Hibs continued to press forward in search of more goals.

Scott Robertson was then fortunate to avoid a red card following a reckless foul on Boyle. From the resultant free-kick Doidge’s header bounced up and struck the bar and Robertson brought down Porteous inside the area as he tried to retrieve the ball. The referee pointed to the spot and Boyle dispatch the penalty to make the score 4-0.

Macey was then called into action late on with a diving save to deny Hilton then moments later to deny Matty Yates.

Irvine almost made it five with a header from Hallberg’s corner which grazed the crossbar.

Hibs now face Motherwell at Easter Road next Saturday.

Stranraer: Fleming, Gallagher, Sonkur, Robertson, Burns, Hilton, McManus, Millar, Stirling, Duffy, Orr. Subs: Jamie Walker, Duffy, Elliott, Devitt, Hamill, Taylor Josh Walker, Victoria, Yates

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, Hanlon (c), Porteous, Boyle, Magennis, Irvine, Doig, Newell, Doidge, Nisbet. Substitutes: Marciano, Gray, McGregor, Stevenson, Cadden, Wright, Gogic, Hallberg, Laidlaw.

Referee David Munro

