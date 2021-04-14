The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have warned of a very high – extreme risk of wildfire is in place across North-East, East and Central Scotland until 17th April and have urged people who live within or who may enter rural environments to exercise caution.

The very high – extreme warning – released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) – remains in place until 17th April.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

Local Senior Officer Bruce Farquharson said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

