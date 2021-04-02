The Scottish Cup Fourth and Fifth Round draws will take place live on the Scottish Cup social media channels on Sunday, 4 April at 2pm. Current chart topper Nathan Evans, who has risen to fame this year with his hit sea shanty hit ‘Wellerman’, will conduct both draws alongside Clyde Superscoreboard’s Gordon Duncan.

The first match of the weekend will see Ross County and Inverness do battle in a Highland Derby, live on BBC Scotland.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

Ross County currently find themselves in a fight against relegation, sitting two points off bottom spot in the Premiership and face an Inverness side pushing for promotion from the Championship with Neil McCann at the helm.

Ross County are unbeaten in their last five matches against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium. Caley Thistle’s last win was back in March 2016.

With Stephen Glass yet to begin his tenure at Aberdeen, Paul Sheerin will continue to take interim charge as Aberdeen visit Dumbarton for a Saturday lunchtime match, live on BBC Sport Scotland.

Dumbarton will have a fight on their hands, having not beaten top flight opposition in the Scottish Cup since January 1982, when they defeated Partick Thistle 2-1 at Firhill at this stage of the competition.

On Saturday at 3pm, 11 matches will kick-off including Brora Rangers against Stranraer in a match where both sides will fancy their chances of progression.

Brora Rangers are aiming to reach the last 16 of the Scottish Cup for just the second time in their history. They previously did so in 2017/18 before losing to Kilmarnock.

The last time the two sides faced each other was in the 2017/18 season of the Scottish Cup where Brora ran out 1-0 winners at Stair Park.

Ian McCall will take his Partick Thistle north to Dundee as they face his former side. He will also come against Lawrence Shankland, a man who served him well during their time at Ayr United.

This is the tenth time Dundee United and Partick Thistle have been drawn together in the Scottish Cup. Thistle won the first six ties, but Dundee United have won the last three, including their last meeting in 2016.

If Dundee United slip up it will be the first time they have lost a Scottish Cup tie to a side outside the top two tiers since 1953, when they were beaten by Berwick Rangers.

On Saturday and Sunday evening Celtic and Rangers host Falkirk and Cove Rangers respectively.

The third round ends on Monday evening as Hibernian make the journey to Dumfries.

The only previous Scottish Cup meeting of Queen of the South and Hibernian came in 2006/07, when Hibs ran out 2-1 winners at Palmerston.

Queen of the South however have a promising record against Premier League opposition, having won two of their last three Scottish Cup matches against top flight opposition at Palmerston, beating St Johnstone in 2014/15 and Dundee in 2018/19.

Scottish Cup Third Round Fixtures

Friday, 2 April 2021 – Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Live on BBC Scotland – 7.45pm)

Saturday, 3 April 2021 – Dumbarton v Aberdeen (Live on BBC One Scotland – 12.15pm), Brora Rangers v Stranraer (3pm), Dundee United v Partick Thistle (3pm), Dundee v St Johnstone (3pm), East Fife v Greenock Morton (3pm), Ayr United v Clyde (3pm), Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City (3pm), Formartine United v Motherwell (3pm), Fraserburgh v Montrose (3pm), Hamilton Academical v St Mirren (3pm), Livingston v Raith Rovers (3pm), Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock (3pm), Celtic v Falkirk (Live on Premier Sports – 7.30pm),

Sunday, 4 April 2021 – Rangers v Cove Rangers (Live on Premier Sports – 6.30pm)

Monday, 5 April 2021 – Queen of the South v Hibernian (Live on BBC Scotland – 7.45pm)

