The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 24 April in Scotland are shown below.

There are no daily briefings unless there are major announcements in the coming weeks leading up to the election, but this week there was a scheduled briefing when The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced that as from next Monday 26 April there can be further relaxations, and the whole of mainland Scotland will be in Level Three.

There is a table below prepared by The Scottish Government on what you can and cannot do when Level Three restrictions apply.

Last week, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced certain relaxations of restrictions from last Monday, 16 April, and others from the end of April.

These include full reopening of retail and partial reopening of hospitality. On 17 May Scotland is expected to move into Level Two allowing people to meet indoors in small groups with a further move to Level 0 on 7 June.

As at 18 April 2021, 10,055 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. These figures are updated each Wednesday. The number of weekly deaths due to COVID-19 are now at their lowest level since early October.

The BBC has explained that from 24 March:

Live briefings will only be broadcast on BBC One in Scotland when it is expected that “major new information” will be shared – such as a formal review of restrictions

If a UK government briefing is broadcast live on BBC One in Scotland, there will be additional coverage so Scottish parties can respond

The BBC will consider the significance of the public health information which is expected to be discussed, and requirements on impartiality, when deciding whether to broadcast other government briefings. It is expected that these briefings would be shown on BBC Scotland or the BBC News Channel

If a live briefing is led by a Scottish government minister, members of the other main parties will be invited to contribute to the coverage

Special Ofcom rules for broadcasters around impartiality take effect in the lead up to elections in the UK.

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold) Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first dose vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 24 April 2021 177 18,384 1.1% 4 7,653 225,028 2,764,607 50,178 993,180 23 April 2021 255 27 19,771 1.5% 1 7,649 12 93 224,851 2,758,381 39,380 949,228 22 April 2021 231 34 23,302 1.1% 3 7,648 12 93 224,596 2,755,175 53,176 898,231 21 April 2021 273 37 24,349 1.3% 1 7,645 14 107 224,365 2,752,575 52,911 847,655 20 April 2021 178 1.4% 2 7,644 13 106 224,092 2,750,052 42,510 797,267 19 April 2021 232 30 10,649 2.5% 0 7,642 14 104 223,914 2,747,694 22,158 757,115 18 April 2021 211 26 15,097 1.6% 0 7,642 223,682 2,744,231 33,550 738,420 17 April 2021 210 22 19,331 1.2% 2 7,642 223,471 2,733,387 38,256 715,714 16 April 2021 204 12 18,125 1.4% 3 7,640 18 109 223,261 2,722,084 40,179 688,761 15 April 2021 237 27 23,580 1.2% 1 7,637 16 115 222,897 2,708,691 41,273 661,975 14 April 2021 278 29 24,794 1.3% 3 7,636 20 119 222,660 2,694,971 634,422 13 April 2021 221 21 15,354 1.6% 3 7,633 20 133 222,382 2,682,706 605,126 12 April 2021 199 28 9,797 2.4% 0 7,630 21 154 222,161 2,668,723 32,444 590,174 11 April 2021 250 26 15,916 1.8% 0 7,630 221,962 2,657,578 31,230 568,875 10 April 2021 281 31 22,183 1.5% 4 7,630 221,712 2,643,510 44,147 551,026 9 April 2021 285 36 20,729 1.6% 6 7,626 20 168 221,431 2,625,577 41,182 524,812 8 April 2021 364 41 26,582 1.6% 1 7,620 21 174 221,146 2,608,831 36,036 500,376 7 April 2021 289 46 22,093 1.5% 5 7,619 21 192 220,782 2,593,932 31,575 479,239 6 April 2021 259 268 (from 28 March to 3 April) 14,268 2% 0 7,610 21 196 220,493 2,577,816 19,942 463,780 5 April 2021 248 11,373 2.5% 0 7,610 2,565,280 16,760 456,374 4 April 2021 343 14,164 2.7% 0 7,610 2,553,837 34,064 451,057 3 April 2021 397 21,560 2.1% 0 7,610 2,535,889 40,542 434,941 2 April 2021 414 23,818 2.0% 2,515,748 37,889 414,540 1 April 2021 400 73 25,956 1.8% 8 7,610 21 215 218,432 2,493,327 42,984 399,062 31 March 2021 542 73 28,144 2.1% 6 7,602 21 237 218,432 2,464,069 42,984 354,756 30 March 2021 411 17,468 2.8% 12 7,596 23 250 2,436,398 38,752 338,443 29 March 2021 352 44 12,456 3.2% 0 7,584 22 259 217,749 2,409,826 38,060 326,263 28 March 2021 422 81 17,627 2.6% 0 7,584 22 264 217,127 2,385,709 44,508 312,320 27 March 2021 563 119 25,519 2.4% 6 7,584 26 283 216,705 2,358,807 50,875 294,714 26 March 2021 543 94 24,886 2.4% 6 7,578 26 296 216,142 2,322,832 53,699 279,814 25 March 2021 701 157 31,946 2.4% 10 7,572 32 310 215,599 2,285,711 50,083 263,236 22 March 2021 359 46 10,759 3.7% 0 7,552 33 353 213,888 2,182,400 42,368 225,096 20 March 2021 488 85 19,947 2.7% 8 7,552 31 367 212,997 2,085,525 207,028 15 March 2021 456 70 11,261 4.7% 0 7,510 40 447 210,008 1,908,991 22,201 161,945 14 March 2021 484 75 16,261 3.3% 2 7,510 40 461 209,552 1,888,697 25,362 160,038 9 March 2021 466 62 16,342 3.3% 19 7,441 50 614 206,465 1,789,377 19,672 123,686 7 March 2021 390 63 14,057 3.2% 0 7,421 61 628 205,498 1,759,750 115,930 5 March 2021 498 73 3.1% 11 7,409 64 666 1,717,672 29,064 108,197 4 March 2021 500 71 24,723 2.5% 27 7,398 69 726 204,055 1,688,808 34,237 100,058 2 March 2021 542 104 14,537 4.4% 33 7,164 71 784 203,012 1,634,361 84,445 1 March 2021 386 70 4.5% 0 7,131 71 824 202,470 Lows and highs prior to 1 March 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 Highs and lows in January 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

