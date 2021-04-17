What you can and cannot do

Up to 4 adults from up to 2 households can meet outdoors – you should still stay as close to home as possible

adults can take part in outdoor non-contact sport and organised group exercise in groups of up to 15 people

Young people aged 12 to 17 can:

meet outdoors in groups of up to 4 people from 4 different households

take part in outdoor non-contact sports and other organised activities in groups of up to 15 people – and travel across local council boundaries to take part in these activities

We also plan to allow communal worship to restart with up to 50 people from 26 March – but this will depend on levels of the virus.

To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you must stay at home as much as possible. By law, in a Level 4 area, you can only leave your home (or garden) for an essential purpose.

There is a list of examples of reasonable excuses below. Although you can leave home for these purposes, you should stay as close to home as possible.

Shop online or use local shops and services wherever you can. Travel no further than you need to reach a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a physically distanced way.

To minimise the risk of spread of coronavirus, it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.

Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study

for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.

to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home

for healthcare, including medical trials, COVID-19 testing and vaccination, and mental health support

for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents

for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.

to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:

services provided to victims (such as victims of crime)

social-care services

accessing day care centres

services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions

asylum and immigration services and interviews

waste or recycling services

to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable or disabled person

to provide or receive emergency assistance

to participate in or facilitate shared parenting

to visit a person in an extended household

to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth

for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution

for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet

Local outdoor informal socialising, recreation, sport or exercise. This can be in groups up to a maximum of 4 people from a maximum of 2 households, plus any children under 12. 12–17 year olds can meet up in groups of up to 4 at a time and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Outdoor socialising, recreation and exercise can start and finish at a place in your local authority area (or up to 5 miles from its boundary). For exercise, you should travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place.

To participate or facilitate in an organised outdoor non-contact sport or exercise in groups of up to 15 people.

To participate in or facilitate an organised outdoor activity, non-contact sport or exercise for those under 18 years of age. This can be in groups of up to 15 people, with to 2 adult instructors or coaches included in the group number. See guidance on sport and physical activity

to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership

to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events

if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral

to donate blood

whilst it is permitted to leave your house for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the essential maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for, at this time it is advisable to postpone, if possible. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work

to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm

for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event

to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.

to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy

to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention

collecting a newly purchased vehicle

delivering or collecting a vehicle for a repair, service or MOT

