Hibs’ striker Christian Doidge has been named in the SPFL Team of the Week after scoring three goals in two games against Livingston and Queen of the South.

The Welshman ended a prolonged period without scoring but that ended at the Tony Macaroni Arena where his equaliser helped Hibs consolidate third place ahead of the break.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Aberdeen. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 06/02/2021 Hibs play host to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ striker, Chris Doidge, and Aberdeen defender, Tommie Hoban, struggle for the ball. Credit: Ian Jacobs

He then added a double to in the Scottish Cup tie against Queen of the South to help secure a place in the last-16.

The team was chosen by BBC Scotland presenter Craig Fowler from the hit TV show ‘A View from the Terrace’

The full team is as follows:

Sam Ramsbottom (Dumbarton), Craig Howie (Clyde), Vytas Gaspuitis (Dunfermline Athletic), Liam Gordon (St Johnstone), Brody Paterson (Queen’s Park), Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT), Craig Sibbald (Livingston), Nicky Low (Arbroath), Conor O’Keefe (Elgin City, Christian Doidge (Hibernian), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock)

