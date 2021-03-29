The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two ferrets were found on Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh on 23 March.

The charity were alerted to the incident after a member of the public witnessed two girls leave the animals on a small grassy area and run off.

Scottish SPCA

Scottish SPCA inspector Jennifer Surgeon said, “This ferrets were left in a cat box that was far too small for them. The cage was left open and the ferrets were running loose. Luckily the member of the public managed to contain them.

“Both ferrets appear to be in good body condition but were both very dirty. The cage they were in was also filthy.

“We appreciate that the people who left the ferrets in the area may have intended for the animals to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“Thankfully, despite their ordeal, they appear to be unscathed and are now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need.

“We would like to find out what happened to these ferrets. If anyone has any information on how the ferrets came to be in this situation they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

“If anyone is concerned about an animal, please do not hesitate to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999”

Like this: Like Loading...