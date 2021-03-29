Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing man from Blackburn West Lothian.

Allan Watson, 43, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, 28 March, 2021 on Beechwood Road.

He is described as a white man, around 6ft tall with light ginger hair, of a medium build with blue eyes.

When last seen, Allan was wearing a blue t-shirt with an orange tiger design, grey joggers, white trainers and a black beanie hat.

Sergeant Tamar Jamieson, of Police Scotland’s Response Policing Unit, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Allan’s welfare and are asking for assistance from members of the public to help trace him safe and well.

“I would ask that if you notice anyone matching this description that you get in contact with officers.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2928 of 28/3/21.”

