Scotland were held to a 1-1 draw with Israel in the group stages of their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign, coming from behind yet again to secure a point.

The pair met for the sixth time in the space of three years, with the encounter played at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

Steve Clarke named three changes from the side which drew with Austria on Thursday, with Che Adams making his first start after being introduced from the bench on Thursday, replacing Lyndon Dykes. Ryan Fraser and Callum McGregor came in for Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong in the starting eleven.

After a disappointing first-half Israel opened the scoring just before the break. Dor Peretz was given too much space on the edge of the box and struck a terrific effort towards the top corner. Marshall got his hands to it but could only push it in to his net.

Clarke made a change at half time, introducing Ryan Christie for Jack Hendry, who picked up a yellow card early in the match.

The Scots started the second half better and enjoyed large spells of possession before coming from behind for the third time in the group already to draw level.

Christie won possession in midfield, found Adams who passes to Fraser in space to his left.

The Newcastle United winger took two touches to set himself before steering the ball in to the bottom left corner past the dive of Marciano.

Scotland may be unbeaten in the group but with Denmark and Austria both winning, a draw leaves Scotland trailing leaders Denmark by four points in Group F.

Austria sit one spot above third-placed Scotland on four points, two points above Steve Clarke’s side.

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry (Christie, ’45), Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McTominay, McGinn (McLean, ’74), McGregor, Robertson; Fraser (Armstrong, ’86), Adams (Dykes, ’74)

Unused subs: Gordon, McLaughlin, Considine, Fleck, Gallagher, McKenna, Nisbet, McBurnie

Israel: Marciano, Arad, Tibi, Elhamed, Dasa, Menachem, Natcho (Lavi, ’63), Peretz, Zahavi, Solomon, Weissman

Unused subs: Haziza, Hanna, Nitzan, Blorian, Kayal, Kleyman, Abada, Dabbur, Kandil, Taha, Fani

