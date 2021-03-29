Tickets go on sale this Thursday for Summer Sessions 2021 with big names including Tom Jones, Michael Kiwanuka, Simple Minds, Travis and DMA’s ready to rock the city.

The acts will include Anne-Marie whose debut album reached the top three in the UK chart. She sold out Usher Hall in 2019 and has since had four top 10 singles.

Call Me Loop, aka Georgia, quickly rose to fame as her first ever release ‘Looking at You’ received over 100,000 streams on Spotify in the first 24 hours of release. Fans can catch Call Me Loop making her debut Summer Sessions appearance as she opens the show on Thursday 12 August with her made-for-summer melody hits.

DMA’s – 6th August 2021

Tom Jones – 8th August 2021

Michael Kiwanuka – 9th August 2021

Tom Jones – 10th August 2021

Travis – 13th August 2021

Simple Minds – 15th August 2021

Event organisers say they are committed to following government and local council guidance which may be in place at the time of the event to ensure the safety of all festival goers, artists and staff.

www.smmrsessions.com

Like this: Like Loading...