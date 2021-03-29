Beautiful Planet has just opened at The Biscuit Factory.

This is a zero waste shopping experience with a large range of foods which can all be weighed and packed in customers own containers. There will be drinks, oils and infused oils as well as household goods such as detergents, laundry products and dog products. Customers can buy online for next day cargo bike delivery or click and collect. Walk in customers will be welcome on Mondays Fridays and Saturdays from 10 to 5pm.

Pawel Ferguson who has set up the new business is particularly keen on caring for the environment and zero waste. He has committed to doing this all his life from a very young age. The concept of the Beautiful Planet was drawn up during lockdown and with his experience in retail and hospitality Pawel will bring his unique charm to the business. he will work with local and independent suppliers and producers.

Pawel said: “Ethical household goods are just some of the things Beautiful Planet have to offer. The days of buying from the supermarket should be a thing of the past and the use of single use plastics also. We have not reinvented the wheel – just offer our own approach and style on the supply of zero waste shopping – online, by delivery or in person collection. Beautiful Planet offers a happy and welcoming shop and we cannot wait to meet all our customers.”

Scottish produce includes food and drink from Green City Wholesale (Glasgow), cosmetics from Deeside Lavender (Aberdeenshire), Just Crisps and Oil direct from an independent farmer and Edinburgh based Santu Coffee and Eteaket tea company.

Next Day Delivery. Monday to Saturday – order online via the website www.beautifulplanet.store

Shop open Monday, Friday and Saturday 10am – 5pm for click and collect pick-ups and walk ins

https://www.facebook.com/beautifulplanetstore

https://www.instagram.com/beautifulplanetstore/

The Biscuit Factory, 4-6 Anderson Place, Edinburgh, EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 664 3062

www.beautifulplanet.store

