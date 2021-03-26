The Royal Dick Courtyard Bar at Summerhall will reopen seven days a week from Monday 26 April. Extended opening hours will operate to welcome back Edinburgh punters the week of the 26th, opening 12pm-10pm through the entire week, and then settle to 4-10pm Monday to Wednesday and 12-10pm Thursday to Sunday from 3rd May. Online table bookings will open Friday 26 March at 9.00am.

Once the small animal hospital of the Dick Vet School, the Royal Dick is situated in the courtyard of Summerhall, with a sprawling outdoor space providing lots of socially distanced seating. Pickering’s Gin and Barney’s Beer will be available on tap, as well as a pub food menu available daily from Monday 26 April.

Tables for two and picnic benches for up to six people from three households will be available in two hour slots for the socially distanced courtyard which captures the sun throughout the day. Summerhall is ensuring that the courtyard is as safe as possible for customers and staff by following all Scottish government guidelines.

In addition, Summerhall resident cleaning company Daybreak continues to regularly deep clean the entire site, using hospital-grade testing to declare Summerhall as Covid-19 Hygiene Certified.

Rowan Campbell, Summerhall General Manager commented: “We have been looking forward to announcing the re-opening of the Royal Dick Courtyard Bar for many months, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to do so.

“We can’t wait to welcome our local punters back to Summerhall, and hope that this is just the beginning of a continued opening of Summerhall towards summer.”

The Royal Dick Courtyard Bar enjoyed enormous success last summer. Open for 10 weeks from July to October 2020, the Royal Dick served 20,000 pints and welcomed almost 10,000 guests to the covid-safe courtyard bar.

Royal Dick Courtyard Bar opening hours:

Opening week (Mon 26 April – Sun 2 May): 12pm-10pm daily.

Ongoing: Mon – Weds: 4pm-10pm, Thurs – Sun: 12pm-10pm

Advance table bookings required via summerhall.co.uk/the-royal-dick

All images credit – Oli Cliff

