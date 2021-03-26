A £1,000 reward is being offered for information on the location of a violent offender who has links to Edinburgh.

Northumbria Police have searched a number of addresses hunting for 29-year-old Alan Jordan who is believed to aware he is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

After police issued an appeal on January 15, on Friday independent charity Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £1000 for knowledge of Jordan’s whereabouts.

Northumbria Police have emphasised that it is a criminal offence to harbour somebody who is evading arrest.

The spokesperson for the force said: “Jordan is currently wanted by officers on prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

“We have searched various addresses across Wearside in a bid to locate the 29-year-old, who is avoiding officers despite knowing that he is wanted.

“We do not want anyone to get into trouble on Jordan’s account.

“Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 0579543. Alternatively you can pass on any details to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Ruth McNee, Crimestoppers North East regional manager, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on where Alan Jordan might be to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100% anonymously.

“Alan is wanted for serious offences and your information may take a violent offender off the streets. If you think you know where he is, or think you might have seen him, please come forward and tell us what you know, however small you think the information is.

“Please remember that Crimestoppers, as an independent charity, keeps its promise of 100% anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

“Share what you know by calling our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form here. No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”

