Police Scotland officers along with the family of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle being driven on the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen are re-appealing for information on the six month anniversary of the incident.

George Robertson, 53, was on his way home when he was struck by a vehicle being driven on the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen on Sunday, 20 September, 2020.

The incident happened at some point between 10.50pm and 10.55pm and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Mr Robertson was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died a short time later.

Despite extensive enquiries the car and driver have yet to be traced and officers are looking for a dark coloured Nissan Qashqai registered around early 2017. The vehicle will have no roof bars or sunroof fitted and would have sustained damage to specific areas underneath. It is also believed to be fitted with 17 inch standard silver alloy wheels.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 4127 of Sunday 20 September 2020.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be provided anonymously.

