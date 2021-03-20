Police are appealing for the public to adhere to current Covid guidelines and enjoy outdoor spaces responsibly.

The appeal follows reports of groups of people gathering in the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links and officers say they will take enforcement action against anyone involved in antisocial behaviour.

A statement on the Edinburgh Police Facebook page reads: “If you are out in Edinburgh this weekend please enjoy outdoor spaces responsibly.

“In recent days there have been groups gathering in the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links not adhering to the current guidelines.

“Please be respectful of the surroundings, local residents and other persons using the parks.

“Enforcement action will be taken against any person found to be involved in antisocial or criminal behaviour.

“Please act responsibility, tidy up after yourself, follow the guidelines and enjoy our excellent public spaces.”

