The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 20 March 2021 are shown below.
The First Minister addressed parliament on Tuesday afternoon and gave an outline of key dates when lockdown rules will ease. The advice for now remains Stay At Home, and you can read those below.
The number of cases in the NHS Lothian area today is 85 which is the lowest for several days, and the test positivity rate remains under 3% which is meaningful in terms of the World Health Organisation’s guidance as to where the virus is coming under control.
Supplies of the vaccine will reduce in the coming weeks, and around 500,000 fewer doses may be available, so the government may prioritise second doses in April. But the Health Secretary confirmed that the expectation is that all adults in Scotland will have been offered the first dose by July. Today’s daily vaccination figure is half of what it was yesterday.
As at 14 March 2021, 9,831 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. These figures are updated each Wednesday.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|24,658
|207,028
|19 March 2021
|655
|138
|25,080
|2.9%
|8
|35
|397
|212,509
|2,066,460
|52,793
|201,435
|18 March 2021
|624
|134
|26,282
|2.7%
|7
|7,536
|38
|405
|211,854
|2.023,002
|51,405
|192,100
|17 March 2021
|625
|105
|23,451
|3.0%
|12
|7,529
|38
|422
|211,230
|1,981,818
|49,298
|181,879
|16 March 2021
|597
|81
|17,208
|3.8%
|7
|7,517
|42
|440
|210,605
|1,943,507
|43,463
|170,892
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|13 March 2021
|639
|97
|23,284
|3.4%
|8
|7,508
|38
|479
|209,068
|1,867,123
|29,328
|156,250
|12 March 2021
|682
|102
|22,596
|3.4%
|17
|7,500
|38
|512
|208,429
|1,844,636
|26,812
|149,409
|11 March 2021
|591
|73
|26,761
|2.5%
|22
|7,483
|42
|556
|207,747
|1,825,800
|25,315
|141,433
|10 March 2021
|691
|96
|24,998
|3.1%
|20
|7,461
|50
|582
|207,156
|1,809,158
|28,855
|132,760
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|8 March 2021
|501
|67
|11,529
|5.0%
|1
|7,422
|59
|654
|205,999
|1,774,659
|17,711
|118,732
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|6 March 2021
|555
|72
|22,992
|3.0%
|12
|7,421
|63
|639
|205,108
|1,743,869
|32,081
|114,081
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|3 March 2021
|543
|77
|24,377
|2.6%
|35
|7,371*
|69
|750
|203,555
|1,661,879
|35,623
|92,550
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2020
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
