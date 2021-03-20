The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.

The statistics in Scotland as at 20 March 2021 are shown below.

The First Minister addressed parliament on Tuesday afternoon and gave an outline of key dates when lockdown rules will ease. The advice for now remains Stay At Home, and you can read those below.

The number of cases in the NHS Lothian area today is 85 which is the lowest for several days, and the test positivity rate remains under 3% which is meaningful in terms of the World Health Organisation’s guidance as to where the virus is coming under control.

Supplies of the vaccine will reduce in the coming weeks, and around 500,000 fewer doses may be available, so the government may prioritise second doses in April. But the Health Secretary confirmed that the expectation is that all adults in Scotland will have been offered the first dose by July. Today’s daily vaccination figure is half of what it was yesterday.

As at 14 March 2021, 9,831 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. These figures are updated each Wednesday.

DateNewly reported cases of Covid-19Cases in LothianNew testsTest positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)Newly reported deathsNumber of deaths according to daily measurementPatients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemicNumber of vaccinations administeredNumber of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in boldNumber of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
20 March 20214888519,9472.7%87,55231367212,9972,085,52524,658207,028
19 March 202165513825,0802.9%835397212,5092,066,46052,793201,435
18 March 202162413426,2822.7%77,53638405211,8542.023,00251,405192,100
17 March 202162510523,4513.0%127,52938422211,2301,981,81849,298181,879
16 March 20215978117,2083.8%77,51742440210,6051,943,50743,463170,892
15 March 20214567011,2614.7%07,51040447210,0081,908,99122,201161,945
14 March 20214847516,2613.3%27,51040461209,5521,888,69725,362160,038
13 March 20216399723,2843.4%87,50838479209,0681,867,12329,328156,250
12 March 202168210222,5963.4%177,50038512208,4291,844,63626,812149,409
11 March 20215917326,7612.5%227,48342556207,7471,825,80025,315 141,433
10 March 20216919624,9983.1%207,46150582207,1561,809,15828,855132,760
9 March 20214666216,3423.3%197,44150614206,4651,789,37719,672123,686
8 March 20215016711,5295.0%17,42259654205,9991,774,65917,711118,732
7 March 20213906314,0573.2%07,42161628205,4981,759,750115,930
6 March 20215557222,9923.0%127,42163639205,1081,743,86932,081114,081
5 March 2021498733.1%117,409646661,717,67229,064108,197
4 March 20215007124,7232.5%277,39869726204,0551,688,80834,237100,058
3 March 20215437724,3772.6%357,371*69750203,5551,661,87935,62392,550
2 March 202154210414,5374.4%337,16471784203,0121,634,36184,445
1 March 2020386704.5%07,13171824202,470
High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
27 February 202152510619,6153.1%187,12974898201,5121,570,15327,22472,178
4 February 20211,14915927,6684.9%536,3221271,812183,418694,34745,0859,031
Highs and lows in January
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
31 December 20212,62228,29510.1%68701,174
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

International travellers
Everyone who arrives directly in Scotland by air from outside the Common Travel Area (the CTA, comprising United Kingdom, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands) must:

provide a Coronavirus (COVID-19) test and get a negative result during the 3 days before you travel
before departure for arrivals from Monday 15 February, book and pay for managed isolation in a quarantine hotel for at least 10 days from arrival. This applies to arrivals from all countries outside the CTA and includes British citizens. Book your managed isolation using this booking portal. If you are experiencing any difficulty booking through the booking portal, please ring +44 1274 726424.

complete an online passenger locator form before travelling, and provide contact details, travel details and the address of their final destination. You will need to enter the booking reference for your managed isolation package.
be tested on day of 2 and 8 during of your 10 day quarantine
follow the national rules on Coronavirus in Scotland

What you can and cannot do

Up to 4 adults from up to 2 households can meet outdoors – you should still stay as close to home as possible
adults can take part in outdoor non-contact sport and organised group exercise in groups of up to 15 people
Young people aged 12 to 17 can:

meet outdoors in groups of up to 4 people from 4 different households
take part in outdoor non-contact sports and other organised activities in groups of up to 15 people – and travel across local council boundaries to take part in these activities
We also plan to allow communal worship to restart with up to 50 people from 26 March – but this will depend on levels of the virus.

What you can and cannot do
To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you must stay at home as much as possible. By law, in a Level 4 area, you can only leave your home (or garden) for an essential purpose.

There is a list of examples of reasonable excuses below. Although you can leave home for these purposes, you should stay as close to home as possible.

Shop online or use local shops and services wherever you can. Travel no further than you need to reach a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a physically distanced way.

To minimise the risk of spread of coronavirus, it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.

Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.
for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study
for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.
to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home
for healthcare, including medical trials, COVID-19 testing and vaccination, and mental health support
for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents
for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.
to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:
services provided to victims (such as victims of crime)
social-care services
accessing day care centres
services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions
services provided to victims (including victims of crime)
asylum and immigration services and interviews
waste or recycling services
to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable or disabled person
to provide or receive emergency assistance
to participate in or facilitate shared parenting
to visit a person in an extended household
to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth
for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution
for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet
Local outdoor informal socialising, recreation, sport or exercise. This can be in groups up to a maximum of 4 people from a maximum of 2 households, plus any children under 12. 12–17 year olds can meet up in groups of up to 4 at a time and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Outdoor socialising, recreation and exercise can start and finish at a place in your local authority area (or up to 5 miles from its boundary). For exercise, you should travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place.
To participate or facilitate in an organised outdoor non-contact sport or exercise in groups of up to 15 people.
To participate in or facilitate an organised outdoor activity, non-contact sport or exercise for those under 18 years of age. This can be in groups of up to 15 people, with to 2 adult instructors or coaches included in the group number. See guidance on sport and physical activity
to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership
to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events
if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral
to donate blood
whilst it is permitted to leave your house for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the essential maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for, at this time it is advisable to postpone, if possible. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work
to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm
for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event
to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.
to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy
to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention
collecting a newly purchased vehicle
delivering or collecting a vehicle for a repair, service or MOT

