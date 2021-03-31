Police have warned drivers to avoid using the city bypass following a serious crash involving three vehicles which took place shortly before 11am this morning.

The road was closed from Sheriffhall to Gilmerton emergency services are currently in attendance and is expected to remain so for ‘some time’ as officers deal with the incident.

Police Scotland tweeted: “We have officers in attendance at this collision btwn #Gilmerton & #Straiton junctions westbound. Road closed and no access to #A720 from Sheriffhall or Gilmerton. Please avoid.”

Traffic Scotland issued a warning about the collision on Twitter: “#A720 RTC RTC W/B Sheriffhall – Gilmerton Traffic is queuing back to Sheriffhall TRISS en route Updates as we get them #DriveSafe @SETrunkRoads @edintravel.”

