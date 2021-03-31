Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a ‘road traffic incident’ in the north west of the city which took place around 11am yesterday morning.

A sliver Mercedes and black BMW were both being driven at high speeds between Telford Road and Ferry Road at the junction with Granton Road.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Detective Sergeant Rory Legge said: “The incident took place in broad daylight on a busy stretch of road and we are asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed these vehicles, or have any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation, I would urge you to contact police.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1017 of Tuesday, 30th March, 2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...