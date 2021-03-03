Police officers seized over £10,000 of what is believed to be counterfeit currency after they executed warrants at two properties on South Middleton in Uphall and Owen Stone Street in Bathgate on Tuesday, 2 March, and Wednesday, 3 March, 2021.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Detective Inspector Brian Manchester, of Livingston CID, said: “It is a criminal offence to hold or pass a note that you know to be counterfeit.

“You should carefully check the features on these notes. The forgeries are readily identifiable as they do not have any watermark or foil hologram. They are just a plain copy the note and they do not have a security thread either.

“If anyone suspects they have been passed counterfeit money or anyone with information about counterfeit currency should contact Police Scotland on 101 or information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

