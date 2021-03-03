Following yesterday’s announcement that SPFL League One and Two and Highland League clubs who remain in the competition are permitted to return to play immediately, the Scottish Cup is now set to recommence this month.

The competition will resume on Tuesday, 23 March in order to complete the outstanding ties from the Second Round before the Third Round is played on the weekend of 3 April.

The last two weekends in April will see the Fourth and Fifth Rounds of the competition completed prior to the Semi-Finals which will be held across the weekend of 8 May.

The 2021 Scottish Cup Final will bring the curtain down on the season at Hampden Park on Saturday, 22 May.

The competition will see the introduction of concussion substitutes on a trial basis, following approval by the Scottish FA Board and confirmation by the International Football Association Board [IFAB].

In the event of an actual or suspected concussion, clubs will be allowed to use a maximum of two concussions replacements, regardless of the number of substitutions already made. The opposition will be permitted to make another change at the time a concussion substitution is made.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive said: “The Scottish Cup is our flagship competition and we are pleased that the temporary suspension of the lower leagues has now been lifted to allow the matches to resume.

“With the green shoots of hope emerging with the continuing successful rollout of the vaccination programme and the announcement of restrictions easing in the future, the news that the Scottish Cup Final will be played in May at Hampden Park will hopefully come as a further boost to Scottish football fans this week.

“The remaining rounds will be played in quick succession and with the fixtures coming thick and fast as the domestic season comes to a conclusion, the showpiece Scottish Cup Final will once again provide an exciting finale for the Scottish football season.”

Scottish Cup 2020/21 Fixture Dates

Second Round: Tuesday, 23 March

Third Round: Saturday, 3 April

Fourth Round: Saturday, 17 April

Fifth Round: Saturday, 24 April

Semi-Finals: Saturday, 8 & Sunday, 9 May

Final: Saturday, 22 May

Second Round Fixtures

Arbroath v Falkirk

Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Brora Rangers v. Heart of Midlothian

Dumbarton v Huntly

Elgin City v Ayr United

Formartine United v Annan Athletic

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Keith v Clyde

Nairn County v Montrose

Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir

Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Third Round Fixtures

Brora Rangers or Heart of Midlothian v Stranraer

Celtic v Arbroath or Falkirk

Dumbarton or Huntly v Aberdeen

Dundee United v Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath

Dundee v St Johnstone

East Fife v Greenock Morton or Dunfermline Athletic

Elgin City or Ayr United v Keith or Clyde

Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City

Formartine United or Annan Athletic v Motherwell

Fraserburgh v Nairn County or Montrose

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Livingston v Stirling Albion or Raith Rovers

Peterhead or Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock

Queen of the South v Hibernian

Rangers v Cove Rangers

Ross County v Buckie Thistle or Inverness Caledonian Thistle

