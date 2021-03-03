Edinburgh Community Solar Co-operative (ECSC) is celebrating that community-owned solar panels have been fitted on the roof at Waverley Court, The City of Edinburgh Council headquarters.

The plan originally unveiled in 2015 was to install solar PV panels on two dozen council buildings. Now six more installations have been added and Waverley Court is the largest one. The funding came from a public share offer.

Last year the solar energy generated from the scheme is enough to power 282 homes for a year, and the new panels, to be installed by Friday of this week on Waverley Court, will power 41 homes for a year.

Council Leader, Councillor Adam McVey, said: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with the Solar Co-operative on the installation and running of solar panels on council buildings. This is funded by community share offers and is a fantastic way we’ve been able to connect with residents who want to help tackle climate change.

“As well as supplying clean electricity to the council buildings the panels have helped reduce the council’s carbon emissions, supporting our target of net zero emissions by 2030.

“Additionally, the panels generate revenue which is put to good use through the community benefit fund by supporting new sustainable energy projects across the city.”

Lesley Hinds, Chair of ECSC added “Edinburgh Community Solar Co-operative are delighted to once again work in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council to have achieved Solar Panel installations on 30 buildings in Edinburgh. The support from the Edinburgh community and beyond by investing in our Share Offer, shows their commitment to reduce the carbon footprint in Edinburgh. Waverley Court is the first building to be installed in the City Centre and will be a visible beacon for renewable energy in Edinburgh.”

It is possible to add more buildings to the portfolio later in the year which may mean a further share offer is required.

