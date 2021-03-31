Police officers once again were deployed to the Meadows last night after reports of large groups of youths congregated there.

Officers spoke to those present and the groups were dispersed.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received reports of a large number of youths gathering in the Meadows, Edinburgh, this evening. Officers are in attendance.

“The groups are being dispersed and suitable advice given.”

Local residents took to social media to complain and share photographs of the litter left on the grass.

