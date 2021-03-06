Police are reminding the public that it is an offence to destroy or damage a bat roost, even if no bats are present at the time.

Bats live in roosts which can be found in manmade or natural structures. Development activities such as demolition, roof work or cutting down trees are the main threats to bats.

This offence is strict liability, meaning it is not an excuse to say you were unaware of the roost.

NatureScot or the Bat Conservation Trust can advise you if you wish to undertake construction work or development near a bat roost.

NatureScot website link –

Bat Conservation Trust website link –

If you become aware of such offences please report it to Police Scotland.

Help us #EndWildllifeCrime by visiting this website –

Like this: Like Loading...