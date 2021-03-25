The westbound carriageway of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass will be closed for resurfacing between Baberton and Calder Junctions from 20:30 until 06:00 on the night of 27 March.

A diversion route for westbound traffic will be signposted from Baberton Junction via the B701 and A71 before rejoining the A720 at Calder Junction. This diversion will add an estimated 8 minutes and 3 miles to affected journeys.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “A carriageway closure is essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned these works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

