Nine teenagers have been charged in relation to causing significant damage to an adventure park in Kirkliston.

Eight 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were identified, traced and have been charged with causing damage to Conifox Adventure Park in which happened on Tuesday February 16.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Inspector Johnny Elliott of Drylaw Police Station said: “One of our priorities is to deal with disorder and antisocial behaviour in the city. Extensive damage was caused during this incident and has had a serious impact on the business.

“Officers carried out a thorough investigation which included viewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses in order to identify those responsible.

“I’m pleased to report that the youths identified have been traced and charged accordingly and I’d like to thank the local community for their support during this enquiry.”

