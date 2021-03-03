The Hibernian Community Foundation are now recruiting for their next intake of Football Fans in Training which starts on 15 March at 6pm.

Football Fans in Training (FFIT) is Europe’s leading healthy lifestyle programme, powered by football clubs and associated charities in a number of different countries across the continent.

The programme was born in Scotland where it continues to have a hugely positive effect on thousands of participants.

FFIT provides participants with an opportunity to become healthier, lose weight, and become happier at the same time.

Both Men and Women aged 35-65 are invited to participate in this free programme.

The 12-week programme (plus a ‘week zero’ session) aims to help participants:

Increase knowledge of diet & nutrition

Improve lifestyle choices

Increase physical activity amongst participants

Reduce weight and waist measurements

Increase engagement in other physical activity

The programme was created by the SPFL Trust in partnership with the University of Glasgow. It is funded in Scotland, by the Scottish Government.

This programme may take place online with separate exercise dates set by instructors whilst restrictions remain in place across Scotland.

To sign up click here.

Staff following closure of sign up will contact participants with further course details.

