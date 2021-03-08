The Scottish Government has appointed new trustees to the board of National Museums Scotland. The appointments begin on 1 April 2021 and last for four years.

The four appointees are:

Motaram Mimi Brophy is a manager at Hollister, a large retail store on George Street in Edinburgh. She specialises in merchandising, marketing and business development and holds a Master of Arts in History from the University of Aberdeen.

Graeme Gibson is currently the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis for Edinburgh Airport Limited with particular focus on long-term financial planning and forecasting, financial control, risk, capital investment and governance.

Professor Ian Wall brings decades of experience in property development/management and in Public Engagement in Science (PES). Before retiring he was CEO of the EDI Group responsible for many development projects, including Edinburgh Park.

Dr Chris Breward, Director of National Museums Scotland said: “I warmly welcome the Scottish Government’s appointment of Motaram Mimi Brophy, Graeme Gibson and Professor Ian Wall to the National Museums Scotland Board of Trustees. They bring a strong range of skills and expertise to our Board and I look forward to working with them as we continue to build on National Museums Scotland’s success. They will be a vital part of shaping our future vision, as we increase our relevance and continue to expand and diversify our audiences.”

Ian Russell, Chair of National Museums Scotland commented: “I am delighted to welcome Motaram Mimi Brophy, Graeme Gibson and Professor Ian Wall to the Board of National Museums Scotland. Together with our Director, Dr Chris Breward I look forward very much to working with them as we embark upon the next phase of development of our museums and collections.”

