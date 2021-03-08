Corstorphine Window Wanderland took place during the last weekend in February.

Over 180 households and businesses signed up to take part, as well as Corstorphine Primary School.

Families were then able to walk with a purpose over the two evenings, trying to see as many of the window displays as possible. A spokesperson said: “We have had amazing feedback and lots of requests for it to become an annual event so we plan to bring it back next year (aiming for the last weekend of February again).”

Thank you to Steve Wallace who has shared his photos with us.

This idea comes from a not for profit organisation which provides toolkits to enable every community, no matter where they are, to stage their own Wanderland. The idea is to foster a sense of community and reduce social isolation. It began in Bristol when Lucy Reeves Khan was inspired to start the first one in 2015.

The best part of a Window Wanderland is that it is Covid-safe and inclusive as anyone can either take part or visit. It might be nice for other areas in Edinburgh to put on their own event. Click on the logo below for more information about what you need to do.

The event was funded by Corstorphine Community Council and Corstorphine Trust.

