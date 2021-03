Demi-Leigh McDaid who was reported missing from the Drylaw area of Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

Concerns had been growing for the welfare of the 13-year-old and Police Scotland reported the matter on their social media sites.

Earlier today they confirmed the good news that Demi-Leigh had been found.

Officers thanked the media and members of the public for their assistance with this matter.

