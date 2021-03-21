Police arrested five people during an anti-lockdown protest that began at the Meadows yesterday afternoon.

Police were made aware of the crowd gathering around 1pm and a significant number of officers attended the scene.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

They engaged with the crowd and attempted to encourage them to comply with then legislation however were required to take enforcement action.

Superintendent David Robertson of Edinburgh City Division said: “Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, encourage compliance and use enforcement as a last resort.

“We were made aware of a gathering at The Meadows in Edinburgh around 1pm on Saturday, 20 March.

“Officers engaged with the group to encourage them to comply with legislation, however, five people were arrested. No fixed penalty notices were issued.

“We continue to ask everyone to do the right thing to stop the spread of the virus.”

Like this: Like Loading...