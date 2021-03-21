Police are appealing for information which could help trace Demi-Leigh McDaid who has been reported missing in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

The 13-year-old was last seen by her family around 4pm on Thursday, 18 March.

She has been out of contact since then and concerns are growing about her welfare.

She is described as around 5ft 2in tall and of slim build with long blonde hair.

She was last known to be wearing a grey tracksuits, body warmer and black trainers.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2671 of 19 March.

