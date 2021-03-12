VIDEO TELLS LOTHIAN DRIVER’S STORY

Lothian has released a video highlighting the lasting impact that instances of antisocial behaviour can have on bus drivers and others dealing with the public.

Working in partnership with Police Scotland, Lothian has produced a short video to share the story of a bus driver who was injured while at the wheel of a double deck vehicle when a rock was thrown through the driver cab window.

The short clip also features an appeal from Police Transport Liaison Officer, PC Mike McGill, for local communities to come forward with any information that may assist police enquiries.

Sarah Boyd, Operations Director, Lothian said:“Our colleagues on the frontline have the right to work without fear for their safety.

“This video highlights the true human cost that incidents of antisocial behaviour or violence can have on individuals. These mindless acts can be life-changing for everyone involved and we would appeal to anyone with information relating to these incidents to report details to Police Scotland.”

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

