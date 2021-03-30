This is your last chance to have your say and help shape local policing in your area.

Police Scotland’s survey closes tomorrow and the force recognises the importance of understanding the views and priorities of Scotland’s diverse communities.

This is especially important during the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This survey is a platform for the public to give their views and opinions during these challenging times, and beyond.

The survey will take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed here.

All personal information will be anonymised and you will not be identified through the information you provide unless you choose to identify yourself in your responses.

At the end of the survey, the force asks for personal details, such as age and gender, to ensure they receive a comprehensive range of responses. Please note that you do not have to answer these questions.

By completing this survey, you agree to Police Scotland using your anonymised data for analysis and reporting that will contribute to local policing. Any information you provide will be treated in confidence and stored securely.

With over 20,000 responses received so far, this is the largest survey of its kind for Police Scotland. The force reviews the responses on a weekly basis. The feedback has helped them respond to emerging issues and shape policing approaches in local areas.

Please note that this platform is not about reporting crime or providing information about an incident. To find out ways to contact Police Scotland, please visit:

