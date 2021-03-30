Scotland face Faroe Islands at Hampden Park tomorrow in their third and final fixture of the March international window eager to pick up a first win in Group F and round off an unbeaten start to the qualification campaign.

Though Scotland have never lost to fifth seeds Faroe Islands, Steve Clarke and his players will be wary of any slip-ups, with the island nation twice having dealt a blow to Scotland’s qualification hopes in the past with draws.

They demonstrated their improvement taking the lead away to Austria on Saturday before losing 3-1 and the manager insists that there are no easy fixtures in this group.

Clarke said: “I can’t look into the future, I can’t tell if it’s two good points or whether we have dropped four points and it’s going to be costly. It’s very difficult to tell.

“If we beat the Faroes midweek which we have to look to do, we have to play well and respect the opposition because they are no mugs. Every game at international level now is difficult. Spain scored in the 93rd minute to beat Georgia, Malta drew at Slovakia and Luxembourg beat the Republic of Ireland.”

