Hibs’ striker Kevin Nisbet came off the bench yesterday to grab the winner and secure a valuable three-points that could go a long way to ensuring the return of European football to Easter Road next season.

After dominating the first-half, Hibs went behind to a sucker punch from Billy McKay but for the first league game this season Jack Ross’s men fought back and claimed a memorable victory.

Speaking after the final whistle, Nisbet told Hibs TV: “It was a massive goal and a massive opportunity for us in the season with a game in hand and it’s the first time we have came back and won this season so it’s a great achievement for the boys and now it’s time for a big final push.

“That’s the monkey off our back, playing games where we have played well and we’ve lost one-nil which is very frustrating but today we put that right.

“I’m very happy here. I have a great relationship with the club. The gaffer and the boys have been brilliant with me as well and we have had a good run and now it’s time for a European push.

“For the club European football is massive, getting Easter Road packed and especially financially for the club as well so there are a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to.”

After an impressive start to the season, Nisbet’s form dropped following transfer speculation in the January window and he has spent time on the bench, but the youngster has no complaints about Ross’s decision.

He continued: “Doidge and Boyle have been brilliant of course Doidge has not been scoring but his contributions on the park have been excellent and he is a vital part of the team, the way we play, so there have been no complaints from me but I’m always ready when called upon and today was one of those days and I produced.

“Personally I am pushing for the Scotland squad. I’m sitting second top goal scorer in the league so I think why not? I’ve got every chance of playing.”

