The Chief Radio team can be invited to visit your school to classes from P4 upwards to broadcast or record a show.

Kirsty Baird BEM founder of Chief Radio said: “We will teach the kids about the radio station, how it started and plans for the future and in addition, get them involved in producing a show from their classroom. They can research weather, sport, community news, music, social media and advertising

“Every skill set can be used to pull this show together so whether the kids are academics or dreamers there will be something for them to focus on.

“It is always a fun, educational session for the whole class.”

Kids Rock was Kirsty Baird’s first company she set up in 2017. They also have children music classes and Kids Birthday parties. Kirsty said: “You have never had a party until you have had a Kids Rock party. Fun musically themed parties for kids for all primary ages.”

More details here.

Like this: Like Loading...