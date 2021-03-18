Grant Murray has been appointed assistant manager of Edinburgh City.

Like new boss Gary Naysmith, Murray’s playing career kicked off at Tynecastle, where he played six seasons for Hearts, notably being part of the matchday squad for their famous Scottish Cup win in 1998.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/09/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ Manager, Paul Heckingbottom, argues with the 4th official as Hibs play host to Celtic at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Grant Murray on bench Credit: Ian Jacobs

He left for St Johnstone in 2001, before joining Partick Thistle a year later following the Perth side’s relegation from the Premier division. In three seasons at Firhill he made over 100 appearances before moving to Kilmarnock in 2006, where he was re-united with his former manager at Hearts, Jim Jefferies.

After a successful period in Ayrshire, Murray moved on to Raith Rovers in Summer 2009, where he notably scored an incredible 30-yard volley in a Fife derby with Dunfermline at East End Park in the August of that year.

It was at Stark’s Park that he developed his coaching credentials, including the UEFA Pro License and in July 2012 he became Raith’s player manager. His biggest achievement was winning the Challenge Cup in 2014, when a John Baird goal, three minutes before the end of extra time sealed a famous win over Rangers in front of a packed Easter Road.

After leaving Raith towards the end of the 2014/15 campaign, he joined Hibs, working with their academy and under 20s. Again he achieved significant success, winning both the Development League title and Scottish Youth Cup in 2017/19.

Gary Naysmith was delighted to continue building his backroom team, as he told ECFC TV:“I am delighted that we have been able to bring Grant to the club as my new assistant manager. He is someone that I have known for over 25 years after coming through the youth ranks together at Hearts. We were very close during those years at Hearts so much so that Grant is actually my oldest daughter Nicole’s godfather.

“After a very good playing Career at clubs such as Hearts, St Johnstone, Partick, Kilmarnock and Raith, “Bert” as he is known in the footballing world, moved into management at Raith Rovers. He spent 3 years in charge at starks park and the highlight was when they beat Rangers in the Scottish Challenge Cup Final.

“For the last 5 seasons, Bert has been coaching at Hibernian working closely with both the U20s and 1st team squads under managers such as Neil Lennon and Alan Stubbs. I think it is a real feather in the clubs cap that we have been able to bring such a qualified coach to the club and I’d personally like to thank the board for their efforts in bringing both Bert and Eck to the club as part of my backroom staff.”

Murray added: “I’m delighted to be on board and looking forward to working with Gary, the staff and the squad. Edinburgh City as a club has an ambition that I would like to be a part of.”

