Nominations have opened for the 2021 Scottish FA Grassroots Awards, presented by McDonald’s and the Sunday Mail. The awards recognise and celebrate the work of grassroots volunteers across Scotland who make a real difference to their clubs and communities.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt across communities, with many clubs enduring some of their biggest challenges. Volunteers are crucial to both clubs and communities, particularly over the past year in which they have found innovative ways to excel in the face of hardship, exemplifying the importance of their role in the grassroots game.

Having worked with the Scottish FA over the past 19 years, McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK. Throughout this partnership, the Scottish FA and McDonald’s have continued to champion the incredible work that goes on behind the scenes at football clubs across the country to ensure people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can enjoy the nation’s favourite game.

The awards are split into regional and national categories. Grassroots clubs, coaches and volunteers from any of the six Scottish FA regions can be nominated.

Volunteers have found innovative ways of approaching the challenges faced in the grassroots game as a result of the virus. From delivering food parcels to the vulnerable, to supporting grassroots players and the community through digital platforms. We’re looking for the incredible stories and people behind these initiatives, both on and off the pitch.

Scottish football legend and McDonald’s ambassador Sir Kenny Dalglish is calling on the football community to nominate their grassroots heroes: “The Grassroots Awards play a pivotal role in making sure that Scottish football’s unsung heroes get the recognition they deserve. During the pandemic we’ve seen just how important volunteers are to local communities which will undoubtedly be reflected in this year’s awards. Many grassroots clubs have taken a leading role in supporting their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, showing the power football has to be a force for good. These awards honour the heart and soul of the Scottish game – the people that make football brilliant both on and off the field. And I can’t wait to hear the stories of this year’s nominees.”

The awards, which also take place in partnership with the football associations of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, are backed by other football legends including Sir Geoff Hurst, Martin Keown, Casey Stoney and Pat Jennings, and have a range of categories, including, Best Community Football Club, Best Young Person, Best Volunteer in Girls’/Women’s Football and Best Community Football for All Project.

Now is your chance to champion this incredible work. Nominates your grassroots heroes.

You can nominate a grassroots football club or volunteer here.

