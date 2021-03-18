Lothian Buses have confirmed that all evening services will resume on Thursday evening.

All services after 7.30pm on Lothian Buses, Lothian Country and East Coast Buses will operate tonight with an increased police presence.

Sarah Boyd, Operations Director, Lothian said: “Lothian remain committed to supporting local communities and those keyworkers that require travel during these difficult times. Despite a small number of antisocial incidents last night, all of our evening services will resume tonight as scheduled.

“Working in partnership with Police Scotland, we will continue to monitor services closely and will not hesitate to take any action in any area that record acts of antisocial behaviour directed towards our drivers or our vehicles.

“The support from businesses, stakeholders and our customers has been overwhelming and I would like to thank you all for your understanding and the appreciation you have shown to our drivers. After a difficult year, it is heartening to see the city come together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both our colleagues and our customers.”

If anyone has any information in relation to this behaviour, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. For up to date service information customers are encouraged to check www.lothianbuses.co.uk or the TfE mobile app before travelling.

