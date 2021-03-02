The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is running a prize draw, and the winner will have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience – exclusive access to Edinburgh Zoo and an opportunity to feed the animals.

The wildlife conservation charity will give one lucky winner and their loved ones the keys to the zoo after-hours, the chance to go behind the scenes with the animals, and an overnight stay in the iconic Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland CEO, said: “Thankfully we have been able to reopen Edinburgh Zoo but being closed for over five months has cost our charity more than £2million.

“It has been wonderful to see our visitors enjoying our wide-open spaces and interacting with our amazing animals once again.

“Our food bill alone is over £60,000 every month and our supporters have been fantastic. We want to thank them by giving them something to really look forward to. This is an incredible opportunity to get up close and personal with the animals they love.

“Everyone who enters will be in with the chance of winning exclusive, after-hours access to the zoo with a personally guided tour with me and the opportunity to feed any five of our wonderful animals. Our winner might choose Yang Guang one of our world-famous giant pandas, our cheeky penguins, lovely lions or marvellous meerkats. To top it all off the winner will be treated to a delicious dinner and an overnight stay in the stunning Caledonian hotel.”

Prize draw tickets are £5. Enter and find out more at crowdfunder.co.uk/nightatthezoo. T&Cs apply.

