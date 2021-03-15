The Crafty Kit Company which is based in East Lothian is to hold a kitten-themed fundraiser in aid of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Founder Jo Lochhead will demonstrate crafting such as producing a needle felt kitten using a craft kit which the company produces from the old Post Office in East Linton.

For each crafting kit sold, The Crafty Kit Company will be donating £10 to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, helping with their vital work caring for cats and dogs in need.

Jo Lochhead founder of the Crafty Kit Company PHOTO Blue Sky Photography

Jo said: “As a business we try to put giving at the heart of everything that we do.

“For a number of years, we’ve committed to donating one charitable ‘impact’ for every kit that we sell. Previously we have supported global initiatives such as providing safe drinking water to families in Malawi and Ethiopia, and meals to koalas injured during the Australian bush fires of 2020.

“We’re very much a team of animal lovers, and we’re delighted to be supporting local charity Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home with this event.”









Katie Kennedy of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home said: “Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are so grateful for the support from our partners The Crafty Kit Company during what is a difficult time for us all.

“Their virtual ‘Create Your Kitty’ event is a wonderful way to bring people together in a creative, wholesome environment that is also supporting our mission to rescue, reunite and rehome stray or abandoned pets across Edinburgh and the Lothians. Every £10 donated from the needle felting kit will go a long way to helping us care for our four-legged friends. We cannot thank you enough for your support and generosity”.

The online event will be held on 31 March 2021 and you can register here.

