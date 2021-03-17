Detectives are appealing for information following break-ins at two industrial sites in the Tranent area.

The incidents happened at a site near Roseberry Park and at a site near to the B1361. They are believed to have taken place between 5.20pm yesterday and 6.50am this morning.

As a result, a quantity of tools and building equipment has been stolen. A Benford dumper truck was also stolen, and was recovered from a field near the A6124 on Wednesday, 17 March.

Detective Sergeant Mark Asquith, from Dalkeith CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone with any information on these thefts to come forward.

“We currently believe that these two incidents are linked and enquiries have established that at least two men are involved.

“Anyone with information should contact officers on 101, quoting incident 0502 of 17 March. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

