A £5,000 donation from local housebuilder Dandara – who is building new homes at nearby Eskbank Gardens on Viscount Drive – has thrilled pupils and staff at Dalkeith’s King’s Park Primary school.

The Midlothian primary school will use Dandara’s charitable donation to upgrade their outdoor education facilities and build sheltered playground areas for pupils. This means that pupils will be able to enjoy improved outdoor learning opportunities as part of the national curriculum.

Additionally, the school is planning to improve digital access to technology for its learners and enable teachers to use digital technology to enhance learning, teaching and assessment skills by providing laptops to support digital literacy.

Mrs Laurinda Renton, Head Teacher at King’s Park Primary School says: “Having an outdoor shelter will support us in our commitment to embed outdoor learning into our curriculum through planned, quality outdoor learning experiences. We are fortunate to have King’s Park on our doorstep which provides opportunities for a wealth of rich learning experiences. The outdoor shelter will provide our learners with a base from which to explore our local environment and develop problem solving skills, build relationships and develop resilience. We are very grateful to Dandara for supporting the school and the community in such a positive way.”

Iain Innes, Managing Director for Dandara East Scotland, said: “We are committed to supporting initiatives that are at the heart of the local community where we are building new homes. We understand the value for children to enhance their learning outdoors,

and so we are pleased to offer a donation to help improve these facilities at King’s Park Primary School. We hope the pupils will enjoy their new playground.”

Dandara has a growing presence throughout Edinburgh and is currently developing several new communities across Midlothian including Eskbank Gardens in Dalkeith, Shawfair, Ashgrove and Loanhead. To find out more about the developments or Dandara please visit, www.dandara.com.

Like this: Like Loading...