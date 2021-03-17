Police are continuing to appeal for information after a man was found seriously injured on Wester Drylaw Drive on Friday, 12 March.

Members of the public found a 33-year-old man lying injured on the road at around 7.15pm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Around 11.55pm that night, a black Seat Arona car was found burnt out on the Hawthorn Vale cycle path, near Craighall Road. Officers believe the car may be connected and are investigating its whereabouts before and after the serious assault.

Detective Inspector Claire O’Donnell said: “We continue to carry out extensive enquiries, including checking CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries. We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that will assist our investigation.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a black Seat Arona being driven in a suspicious manner before or after the assault in the Drylaw and Granton areas. Perhaps you saw it parked in an unusual place or for a substantial amount of time somewhere? If you were driving in these areas at the time and have a dash-cam, please do check back and see if there is any footage that could be of significance to our inquiry.”

Anyone with information in connection with the attack is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1498 of 13 March. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

