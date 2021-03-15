A number of buses and a taxi were damaged in the south east of the city through reckless behaviour after stones were thrown at them on Monday night.

Officers have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been charged and will be reported to the youth assessor in connection with these incidents. The investigation into the activity remains ongoing.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor Local Area Commander for North West Edinburgh said: “We will continue our efforts to keep our communities, Lothian Buses staff and all motorists safe, through a proactive and coordinated approach, alongside working closely with our partners.

“Officers continue to investigate these completely unacceptable and senseless incidents to ensure that offenders are held accountable for their actions.

“I reiterate our request for the support of parents, guardians and the wider public in tackling this behaviour. If you see this behaviour, or congregations at bus stops causing a disturbance, please contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

