Police officers cordoned off a block of flats in Edinburgh yesterday following the death of a 27-year-old woman.
Just after 2pm,emergency services were called to Saughton Mains Park and an investigation took place to establish the circumstances involved.
Officers have now confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Police say the woman’s death is not believed to be suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh received a report around 2.10pm on Edinburgh of the sudden death of a 27-year-old woman at a property in Saughton Mains Parks.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.