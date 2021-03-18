Police officers cordoned off a block of flats in Edinburgh yesterday following the death of a 27-year-old woman.

Just after 2pm,emergency services were called to Saughton Mains Park and an investigation took place to establish the circumstances involved.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Officers have now confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh received a report around 2.10pm on Edinburgh of the sudden death of a 27-year-old woman at a property in Saughton Mains Parks.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

