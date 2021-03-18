Hibernian Community Foundation in partnership with the University of Edinburgh are offering fans the opportunity to complete Football: More Than A Game.

This free 6 week course explores the world of football, the money, the rivalries, the trends, the past, the present, the men’s game, the woman’s game and the real issues.

Whether you love it, hate it or try to ignore it you can go behind the scenes to examine why football is more than just a game.

From street soccer to multi-million dollar transfers, from the men’s game to the women’s, from the global to the local, from the beaches of Brazil to the fight against poverty this online course looks beyond the pitch, to explore football’s role in society and possibly a community near you.

The topics you will complete include:

Introduction to early history, origins and myths about football

Golden football moments

The rise of global football, FIFA and the Big 5 Football Leagues

Introduction to football finance and wealth

Great football clubs, nations, rivalries and matches that changed the world

Introduction to football data, trends and what it tells us

Who are the world champions and what makes them champions?

The rise, popularity and myths about women’s football

Tackling inequality, homelessness and health through football

Introduction to football governance, ownership and power

What makes a great football team?

Is football more than a game?

Meet a football legend and their views on Brazil and the greatest footballer they played against.

The course runs from 3rd May until 7th June. 9am-noon.

