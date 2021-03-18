Two Hibs’ players made this week’s SPFL Team of the Week following their 2-1 victory over Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

Martin Boyle equalised with a penalty after he had been brought down inside the area, making that 11-goals so far this season.

He was joined in the team by his Socceroo team mate Jackson Irvine who was involved in the move that set up the winner for Kevin Nisbet.

The result sees Hibs consolidate third place in the table, six points ahead of Aberdeen with a superior goal difference.

Hearts’ January signing Armand Gnanduillet who scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Ayr United at Tynecastle with a powerful header was also included in the team.

The full team as selected by Craig Fowler from BBC Scotland’s A View from the Terrace is as follows.

Adam Legzdins (Dundee), Nicky Devlin (Livingston), Corrie Ndaba (Ayr United), Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Jackson Irvine (Hibernian), David Carson (Inverness CT), Scott Banks (Dunfermline Athletic), Paul McMullan (Dundee), Jay Emmanuel Thomas (Livingston) Armand Gnanduillet (Hearts)

