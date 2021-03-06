The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 6 March 2021 are shown below.
As at 28 February 2021, 9,580 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
The statistics are encouraging in Edinburgh. You can see them for yourself here on Public Health Scotland’s dashboard.
In the City of Edinburgh the number of positive cases in the 7 days up to 3 March was 257. This means that the 7 day rate per 100,000 population is 49. This is a figure averaged out over the whole city.
But there are several areas where the rate is higher than that:
- Hyvots and Gilmerton 206.8 per 100,000 population
- Bingham, Magdalene and The Christians 269.8 per 100,000
- Northfield and Piershill 251.5 per 100,000
- Granton West and Salvesen 327.9 per 100,000
- Carrick Knows 292.7 per 100,000
To find the name of your neighbourhood click here.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses)
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|6 March 2021
|555
|72
|22,992
|3.0%
|12
|7,421
|63
|639
|205,108
|1,743,869
|32,081
|114,081
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|3 March 2021
|543
|77
|24,377
|2.6%
|35
|7,371*
|69
|750
|203,555
|1,661,879
|35,623
|92,550
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2020
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.