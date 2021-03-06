Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace a 16-year-old boy reported missing in Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.

Jules Appalsawmy was last seen in the Powderhall Rigg area around midnight today (Saturday, 6 March). He was believed to be going out for a run and there are now concerns for his welfare.

Jules is described as white, approximately 5ft 7, with an athletic build and short dark hair. He was wearing running clothes, black Katami leggings and a black top.

Inspector Gordon Duff, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: “We’re asking anyone who may have seen Jules or has any information on his whereabouts to please come forward as soon as possible.

“You can contact Police on 101, quoting incident 0926 of 6 March.”

